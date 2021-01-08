Fox Rothschild departures add to roster of law firms fleeing Trump ties

Fox Rothschild has parted ways with partners Alex Kaufman, who was on U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call pressuring Georgia’s top election official to “find” votes, and his father Robert J. Kaufman, becoming the latest law firm to get dragged into the spotlight and then distance itself from ties to Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The firm in a statement said the Kaufmans on Thursday “reached a mutual agreement with Fox Rothschild LLP today to depart.” It added that “as a national law firm, we are non-partisan, and we do not represent either President Trump or President-elect Biden.”

