NY bar group may boot Trump lawyer Giuliani over U.S. Capitol attack

New York’s voluntary state bar association on Monday said it may kick out member Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and current lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his actions helped spark last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The New York State Bar Association, which does not have the power to revoke a lawyer’s license, said that while Trump bears much of the blame for the riot by peddling unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, “the president did not act alone.”

