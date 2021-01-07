Insurance co fires in-house counsel, ex-Big Law attorney spotted at Capitol riot

A Texas-based insurance company fired one of its senior lawyers, the company said Thursday, after the attorney was identified as one of the hundreds of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol a day earlier.

Goosehead Insurance said in a Thursday morning tweet that associate general counsel Paul MacNeal Davis is “no longer employed” at the company. Davis was not reachable for comment on Thursday.

