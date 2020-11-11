Jones Day says it won't drop election litigation despite blowback

Jones Day will keep representing Republicans in a lawsuit fighting Pennsylvania’s deadline extension for mail-in ballots, the firm said Tuesday, after it faced a torrent of online criticism for its work for the Trump campaign.

In the same statement, however, the firm stressed that it is not representing the president or his campaign in “any litigation alleging voter fraud” or litigation looking to overturn the U.S. election.

