Tight election keeps spotlight on Perkins Coie's political law team

Five years ago, Perkins Coie had just over 20 attorneys in its political law group, which advises on issues like campaign finance and election litigation. It now lists 65 lawyers in the group – and they could play a key role in the outcome of the 2020 U.S. election.

In recent decades the Seattle-founded firm, once best known for representing tech companies in the Pacific Northwest, has established itself as a key player on the national political scene, with the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic Party groups and candidates as core clients.

