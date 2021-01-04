'It is time': New York law firm leaders urge Congress to certify Biden win

The leaders of over a dozen prominent New York law firms called on Congress Monday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, signing an open letter alongside more than 150 other business executives.

The signers, including Cravath, Swaine & Moore presiding partner Faiza Saeed; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom executive partner Eric Friedman; and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz senior partner Martin Lipton, said in the letter that “this presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward.”

