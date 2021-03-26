Kirkland's Paul Clement, ex-Bush solicitor general, to rep Marc Elias in sanctions fight

Paul Clement, a Kirkland & Ellis partner who served as U.S. Solicitor General under Republican former President George W. Bush, is representing Marc Elias as the famed Democrat lawyer fights sanctions, records show.

Clement was listed as the counsel of record for Elias in a Thursday-filed motion urging the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision to sanction Elias and other Perkins Coie attorneys for lack of candor. The team had filed a supplemental motion in February that was nearly identical to one filed in September that was denied, without disclosing the previous denial.

