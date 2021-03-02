Amazon lawyer resigns from progressive legal group amid union efforts

Amazon.com Inc senior in-house lawyer Andrew DeVore has resigned from the board of the American Constitution Society, a progressive legal organization that faced criticism for his involvement as his retail giant employer battles unionization efforts.

ACS president Russ Feingold told members of its New York University School of Law chapter that DeVore had resigned in a Feb. 26 letter that Reuters reviewed Tuesday. DeVore and representatives for ACS and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PwkqEt