Pandemic poised to wipe out recession rebound in law grad hiring, associate pay

Employment rates and pay for recent law school graduates were just starting to surpass their pre-2008 recession levels in 2019, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement - progress that could be erased by the economic carnage of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The overall employment rate for 2019 law school graduates was 90.3%, the highest employment rate recorded since the 91.9% rate for the class of 2007, NALP found. That’s in part because the class of 2019 was a relatively small one. The job growth mostly came from Big Law firms with more than 500 attorneys, while the number of jobs in “virtually every other sector” stayed flat or went down last year, the report said.

