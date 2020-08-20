Big Law associate in-waiting says Florida bar fiasco cost time she can't get back

Would-be lawyers in Florida had their licensure hopes upended again this week, when the state’s board of bar examiners canceled its Wednesday online test because of tech snafus. The last minute move sparked an outcry from applicants who said it will cost them money and time, and prompted an apology from the state’s chief justice.

Florida’s bar exam was originally scheduled for July, then pushed to August when the coronavirus pandemic made in-person testing untenable. Now the test is set for some time in October.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EjMJQI