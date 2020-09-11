Former King & Spalding associate suing firm can't sideline ex-counsel - 2nd Circuit

A former King & Spalding associate suing the law firm for wrongful termination lost a bid Friday to overturn a ruling that found his ex-lawyer is entitled to a portion of his potential future recoveries in the case.

A three-judge panel on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that David Joffe was an “unreasonably difficult client” and that his counsel from law firm Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins had good cause to stop representing him, upholding a Manhattan federal court’s earlier decision.

