Quinn Emanuel is big winner in new $14 mln fee ruling for ResCap

A judge overseeing a long-running legal battle between the liquidating trust for Residential Funding Company (ResCap) and the company that sold it mortgages leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, Primary Residential Mortgage Inc, has ruled PRMI must foot the bill for ResCap’s more than $10.6 million in legal fees plus over $3.5 million in costs.

Most of those fees - over $6.7 million - are going to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, ResCap’s national counsel on the litigation. Another $3.1 million is going to Spencer Fane and the rest is split between Felhaber and Carpenter Lipps & Leland, according to a court filing dated April 20 but unsealed on Wednesday.

