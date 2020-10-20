Corporate leaders warm up to litigation finance amid tight budgets

Vincent Montalto, a senior in-house lawyer at BASF, said during an online panel event Tuesday that the German chemical maker is embracing litigation finance as a way to monetize its patent portfolio and turn its law department into a revenue generator.

BASF isn’t alone. Though some in-house counsel have previously decried litigation finance as an engine for frivolous lawsuits, it is gaining traction amid budget constraints, panelists said at the LF Dealmakers Forum event, “From Cost to Profit: Corporate Perspectives on Litigation Finance.”

