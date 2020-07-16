U.K. firms Allen & Overy and Linklaters saw revenue rise, profits dip

Leading U.K.-based law firms Allen & Overy and Linklaters reported Thursday that their revenue rose while partner profits declined in the firms’ latest fiscal years, which finished up amid continuing coronavirus shutdowns at the end of April.

Allen & Overy said Thursday that its revenue rose 4% in its fiscal year that ended April 30, hitting $2.14 billion. But its profits per equity partner were down 1.7% to $2.06 million.

