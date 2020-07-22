Westlaw News
July 22, 2020 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Profits fell at Ashurst, rose at Clifford Chance in last fiscal year

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Revenue inched up but profits per partner slumped at Ashurst, while Clifford Chance registered increases on both fronts, according to financial reports released Tuesday by the U.K. firms on their fiscal years running though April 2020.

Revenue at Ashurst grew about 0.5% to almost $820 million, the firm said. But its PPEP dropped over 7% to about $1.15 million. Clifford Chance said its revenue rose 6% to $2.29 billion in its latest fiscal year, with profits per equity partner jumping 5% to nearly $2.15 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3jvfRo4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below