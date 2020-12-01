Law firm moves, mergers may blossom in 2021 after uneven year for Big Law

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Big Law is set for a solid 2020: According to a new report on Tuesday, the industry is on track for mid-single digit revenue growth on average and even bigger profit growth.

But not all firms are faring equally well, which could spark lateral moves and mergers in 2021, according to the 2021 Client Advisory, co-authored by Gretta Rusanow, managing director of Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group, and Brad Hildebrandt, chair of law firm advisor Hildebrandt Consulting.

