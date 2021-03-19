Milbank says revenues, profits grew by over 15% YoY in 2020

Milbank on Friday boasted double-digit growth in both profits and revenues for 2020, after the pandemic’s economic fallout pumped up demand for its prominent financial restructuring practice group.

The New York-based law firm said its revenues rose 15.6% to over $1.235 billion in 2020 while profits per equity partner rose 15.9% to $4.5 million. By comparison, Milbank’s revenue grew 3.4% from 2018 to 2019 and its PPEP grew 1.3% in that time, it said last year.

