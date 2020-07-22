Freshfields sees profits dip as U.S. expansion strategy continues

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer on Wednesday said its revenues were up but profits down in its fiscal year ended April 2020 - a period when the U.K. firm began investing heavily in U.S. growth and also coped with early fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenues rose 3% to over $1.9 billion, while profits per equity partner dipped 1% to about $2.3 million, according to Wednesday’s annual report from the firm. Managing partner Stephan Eilers said in a statement that Freshfields delivered a “strong set of results ... despite the challenging economic climate” through the end of April. The firm, he added, is “forging ahead with U.S. expansion plans.”

