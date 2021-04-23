Freshfields U.S. revenues rose almost 11% after Cleary hires - filing

London-based Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, which has made waves poaching partners to grow its presence stateside, increased its U.S. revenues nearly 11% to 175.7 million pounds (approximately $244 million) in its fiscal year ending April 2020, a new filing shows.

That boost in U.S. earnings came after Freshfields bulked its New York presence by hiring prolific dealmaker Ethan Klingsberg and his team from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in late 2019. A recruiter in a lawsuit filed against Freshfields in 2020 estimated the firm paid Klingsberg $10 million.

