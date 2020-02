Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday said its gross revenue grew 10.4% to nearly $2.01 billion in 2019.

The Los Angeles-founded firm said in a statement that its profits per equity partner grew even more, up 12.4% from 2018 to $3.76 million in 2019.

