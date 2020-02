Hogan Lovells on Friday reported solid revenue growth of 6%, with revenue hitting nearly $2.25 billion in 2019.

Its profits per equity partner grew faster, up 9.1% from 2018 to more than $1.5 million in 2019, the firm said in a statement. Revenue per lawyer grew 5.8% to $850,000 compared with the previous year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37Ly6yD