Latham & Watkins reports double-digit revenue growth to nearly $3.77 bln

Latham & Watkins on Wednesday said its revenue soared to nearly $3.77 billion in 2019, an 11.3% increase from 2018, a jump its chair attributed in part to the law firm’s internal collaboration and global presence.

The Los Angeles-founded law firm also grew its profits per equity partner 9.5% from 2018 to $3.78 million in 2019, and its revenue per lawyer 3.9% to nearly $1.39 million in 2019, it said on Wednesday.

