Mayer Brown on Tuesday said its gross revenue rose to more than $1.48 billion in 2019, up approximately 6.8% from 2018.

Its profits per equity partner hit $1.81 million in 2019, a nearly 6.5% increase from 2018, the firm said in a statement to Reuters. Its revenue per lawyer for 2019 was $909,000, an approximately 2.7% increase from 2018.

