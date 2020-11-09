Law firms shed lawyers in Q3 as COVID-19 hit demand - report

In the third quarter of 2020, a group of top U.S. law firms shed more lawyers than it gained for the first time in a decade, a Monday report from Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index found, in a possible effort by firms to boost profits as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

PMI, which compiles data from about 160 law firms, including many of the largest in the United States, found that those firms had 0.1% fewer lawyers in Q3 2020 than in Q3 2019. The data doesn’t show the cause - such as layoffs or retirements - of that decline in headcount. The report does not identify the names of the firms.

