Pandemic brought worst lawyer job losses in a decade - and record profits

Law firm equity partner profits took off in 2020, according to the Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index, but it came at a cost.

Profits per equity partner increased 11.5% between the final quarters of 2019 and 2020 among the approximately 160 firms PMI tracks, Peer Monitor reported Tuesday. At the same time, the average law firm employed 1.6% fewer attorneys at the end of 2020 than at the end of 2019, a headcount drop rate not seen since the 2009 aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

