Law firm partner profits soared in 2020 in pandemic paradox

The 100 largest U.S. law firms on average saw profits per equity partner jump by more than 20% in the 12 months through November 2020, surging both despite and because of the coronavirus crisis, a report found Tuesday.

For comparison, the same group of firms saw PPEP grow by less than 10% from November 2018 to November 2019, according to the 2021 Report on the State of the Legal Market.

