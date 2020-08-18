Law firm revenue up in first half of 2020, but don't expect it to last

Law firms’ revenue rose year-over-year in the first half of 2020 as many upped their billing rates, according to a Tuesday report from Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group. But those good times may not last as the coronavirus pandemic undercuts demand and leads many in-house departments to seek discounts.

For its latest quarterly report, Citi surveyed 196 firms, including many of the largest in the United States, about their financial performance in the first half of 2020. It found that, overall, law firm revenue grew about 5.3% in the first half of 2020, said Jeff Grossman, Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group’s head of business development and client strategy, in an interview Tuesday.

