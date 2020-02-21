Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: White & Case reports 2019 PPEP of $2.6 mln

Caroline Spiezio

White & Case on Friday said its profits per equity partner reached $2.6 million in 2019, an 8.2% increase from 2018 that the firm’s chair tied to U.S. growth, a strong performance in Asia Pacific and growing demand globally.

The New York-based law firm, one of the largest in the world by revenue, said it grew its revenue 6.6% to $2.2 billion in 2019 compared with the previous year. It said its revenue per lawyer rose 3.9% to $991,000 in 2019.

