Collection pressures falling hardest on small law firms amid pandemic

It’s harder for small law firms to get clients to pay up this year than last, a Wednesday report from the Thomson Reuters Institute found, as the coronavirus pandemic leads more corporate legal departments to seek extended payment terms and discounts.

The Thomson Reuters Institute’s 2020 State of U.S. Small Law Firms report found that collecting on client bills is a significant challenge for 19% of small and solo firms this year, compared to 14% in 2019. This uptick hit firms with 2 to 6 lawyers the hardest, with 23% of those firms reporting that getting clients to pay is a significant struggle in 2020, up from 15% last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32PaTet