DLA Piper inks $200m litigation finance deal as third-party funding gains appeal

DLA Piper announced Thursday it is formally teaming up with a litigation funder, in a rare public move for a Big Law firm that could become more common as the coronavirus pandemic shrinks client budgets for legal battles.

The firm’s non-exclusive partnership with publicly listed Litigation Capital Management will give its clients worldwide faster access to up to nearly $200 million in case funding, it said. The partnership also includes Aldersgate Funding Limited, a new litigation fund led by DLA Piper’s former corporate partner Jim Holding and former global co-chair of litigation and regulatory Stephen Sly that will only be accessible to the firm’s clients.

