IN BRIEF: 50 GCs ask U.S. courts to amend federal evidentiary rules

The general counsel of 50 large U.S. companies, including Google, Microsoft Corp and Bayer US, on Monday pushed for an amendment to federal evidentiary rules that would clarify a judge’s role in admitting expert witness testimony.

In a joint letter to the federal judiciary’s Committee on Rules and Practice and Procedure, the GCs said that confusion over the Federal Rules of Evidence Rule 702 has prevented judges from fulfilling their role as a gatekeeper against expert witnesses whose testimonies are unreliable and misleading to juries.

