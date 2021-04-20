Gen Z law students feel career call beyond Big Law

The latest cohort of law students is eyeing alternatives to Big Law, a new survey found, with a focus on jobs that emphasize social justice and work-life balance.

Legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa surveyed about 240 law students born between 1995 and 2000 - so-called Generation Z - and found 45% want to work at one of the 100 highest-grossing U.S. law firms after graduation. Nearly 40% want to work as in-house counsel or at a non-profit instead, a notable increase from a prior survey.

