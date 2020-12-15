Ex-Goldman Sachs lawyer says misconduct allegations belong in court, not arbitration

A former senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc in-house attorney suing the bank for allegedly covering up sexual misconduct claims in its legal department is pushing back on the bank’s efforts to force her into arbitration.

Plaintiff Marla Crawford, represented by Wigdor, argued in a Monday filing in Manhattan state court that a New York law bars mandatory arbitration of harassment and discrimination claims and isn’t pre-empted by the Federal Arbitration Act in certain cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34eIujs