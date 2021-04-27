With lawyer mental health in spotlight, 5 firms help launch nonprofit

An American Bar Association task force focused on mental health in the legal profession announced Monday that it has launched a nonprofit, the Institute for Well-Being in Law, to provide mental health programming and push for systemic change in the industry, as it grapples with issues like burnout, depression and substance abuse.

Five law firms - Crowell & Moring; Katten Muchin Rosenman; Latham & Watkins; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Reed Smith - have pledged to contribute $100,000 each to IWIL over four years, Bree Buchanan, who is IWIL’s president and the co-chair of the ABA National Task Force on Lawyer Well-being, said Monday.

