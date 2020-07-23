Arnold & Porter settles DOJ immigration bias claims over legal project staffing

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has settled claims that it instructed a recruiter not to staff one of its U.S. projects with non-citizens or dual citizens, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Under the settlement, Arnold & Porter and legal staffing company Law Resources Inc must pay a $56,500 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury and up to $55,000 total in back pay to anyone who was qualified but rejected or deterred from applying for a role on the 2018 project because of their citizenship status.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WPVBUO