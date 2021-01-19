In-house lawyer fired over Capitol riot sues on behalf of Trump voters

A lawyer who was fired for participating in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is now representing supporters of President Donald Trump in a lawsuit alleging states violated their voting rights in changes made to election procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul MacNeal Davis signed off on the complaint, which was filed Monday in Waco, Texas, federal court, as the “Former Associate General Counsel of Goosehead Insurance Inc. (Terminated after peacefully protesting),” adding, “Now Solo Civil Rights Attorney.”

