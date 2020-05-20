Malpractice claims were more common and expensive in 2019 - report

Legal malpractice claims were more common and costly in 2019 than 2018 and claims are expected to rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this year, according to a report released Tuesday by insurance broker Ames & Gough.

Ames & Gough in February surveyed ten insurers, including Travelers and Liberty, which as a group provide insurance to approximately 80% of the largest U.S. law firms, it said. Six insurers surveyed reported an uptick in malpractice claims in 2019 from 2018 and three of those said the number of claims rose by more than 10%.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zSABnH