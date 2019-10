Polymer products manufacturer Myers Industries, Inc said on Thursday its top lawyer will temporarily take the reins from its chief executive officer, who is stepping down.

Chief legal officer Andrean Horton will become interim CEO on Oct. 25, Akron, Ohio-based Myers said in a statement Thursday, following the departure of current CEO R. David Banyard.

