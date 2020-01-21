Westlaw News
January 21, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Q&A: Lawyer's DuPont lawsuit becomes Hollywood blockbuster

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

When Rob Bilott, of Taft Stettinius & Hollister, got a call in 1998 from a small farmer who said his cows were dying because a landfill owned by E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co contaminated a creek near their pasture, it was the start of an improbable journey.

The West Virginia farmer, Wilbur Tennant, was reaching out to the high-powered defense lawyer - at the recommendation of Bilott’s grandmother - to sue. The family ties got Bilott to commit.

