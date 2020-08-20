Airbnb books Latham for IPO as short-term rental market shows signs of rebound

Latham & Watkins is advising short-term home rental platform Airbnb Inc on its initial public offering, the law firm confirmed Thursday, scoring the work on one of 2020’s marquee U.S. stock market debuts.

Airbnb, which announced Wednesday that it has filed confidential paperwork for an IPO with U.S. regulators, declined to comment on what other law firms, if any, are serving as its IPO legal counsel. Latham declined to name its attorneys working on the matter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2CJYYFM