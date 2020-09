It’s a tough time to be finishing law school. Graduates have lost job offers - or face months-long start date delays - as the market for new attorneys in 2020 switched from booming to bad.

But if the Covid-19 crisis is unprecedented, the career disruption is familiar to those who graduated in the financial crisis of 2008, such as Paloma Perez-McEvoy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZvpLhh