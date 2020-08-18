Westlaw News
August 18, 2020 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Layoffs and furloughs boost workload for in-house counsel

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Most in-house counsel feel secure in their jobs for now, but some are facing increased workloads due to layoffs and furloughs sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday report from the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Out of 487 in-house counsel respondents to an ACC poll opened August 4, 11.2% said their department experienced layoffs and 9.5% reported furloughs. Of those that experienced cuts, nearly 60% said they led to a substantially increased workload.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kVoklp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below