IN BRIEF: Layoffs and furloughs boost workload for in-house counsel

Most in-house counsel feel secure in their jobs for now, but some are facing increased workloads due to layoffs and furloughs sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tuesday report from the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Out of 487 in-house counsel respondents to an ACC poll opened August 4, 11.2% said their department experienced layoffs and 9.5% reported furloughs. Of those that experienced cuts, nearly 60% said they led to a substantially increased workload.

