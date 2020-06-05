Legal sector job count grew slightly in May after April plummet

The U.S. legal industry added 3,200 jobs in May, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor, with headcount rising 0.27% from April when it had plummeted to a nearly 20-year low as the coronavirus pandemic sparked layoffs and furloughs at firms.

The uptick brought the total number of legal sector jobs in May to 1,097,500 - still 62,800 fewer jobs than it had in March, according to Labor Department data. That’s the month state governments across the U.S. began ordering residents to stay at home, closing businesses and courts, which in turn dried up deal and trial work and caused the demand for many legal services to plummet.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3gXDch5