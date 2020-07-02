Legal sector headcount up slightly in June, still far lower than pre-pandemic

The U.S. legal industry added 7,500 jobs in June, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, with headcount rising 0.64% from May, but still far below what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

The uptick brought the total number of legal sector jobs in June to 1,106,800, seasonally adjusted. That’s still 53,500 jobs fewer than in March, according to Labor Department data. That’s the month states began ordering residents to stay at home, closing businesses and courts, which in turn dried up deal and trial work and caused the demand for many legal services to plummet. More than 70 law firms announced cost cutting measures, including layoffs and furloughs, in response.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31EaAnZ