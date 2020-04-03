IN BRIEF: Legal sector cut 1,700 jobs before pandemic spiked in U.S. - report

The U.S. legal industry lost at least 1,700 jobs in March, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor, though that number may not fully reflect the economic carnage being inflicted by the highly contagious coronavirus, which has in recent weeks sparked layoffs at law firms.

The number of people employed in the legal sector dropped approximately 0.15% from February to 1,160,500, according to the DOL’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the government surveyed businesses and households for the report in mid-March, before a large section of the population was under some form of a lockdown, throwing millions out of work.

