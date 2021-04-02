Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Legal sector jobs slumped in March, reversing growth trend

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

The U.S. legal sector lost 1,400 jobs in March, with total headcount dropping 0.12% month-over-month to 1,127,600, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The slight decline in legal sector job count - which includes law firm lawyers and staff, but not in-house lawyers at non-law companies - reverses a trend of growth that’s held fairly steady since directly after the coronavirus pandemic prompted mass layoffs last spring.

