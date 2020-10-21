Black and Native American law school grads faced employment gap in booming pre-COVID market

The overall employment rate for 2019 law school graduates was the highest it had been in over a decade – but Black and Native American job candidates were much less likely to benefit from that booming market than white peers, according to a new report from the National Association for Law Placement.

About 92% of white 2019 law school graduates had found a job by March 2020, compared to 85.5% of Native Americans and 85.4% of Black graduates, NALP researchers found. White graduates were significantly more likely to land a job that required or anticipated bar passage, with 80% of white grads securing such a position compared to 62.4% of their Black peers.

