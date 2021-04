Paul Feinman, the first openly gay judge to serve on New York’s high court and a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, has died.

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced Feinman’s death in a statement on Wednesday, just over a week after he retired from the bench citing health issues. He died late Tuesday at age 61, a court representative said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PqXbvJ