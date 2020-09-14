Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Massachusetts chief judge Ralph Gants dies following heart attack

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Massachusetts chief judge Ralph Gants has died, the state’s high court said Monday, days after Gants disclosed he had suffered a heart attack. He was 65 years old.

Gants served as chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court since July 2014, appointed by then-Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat. He was first appointed to the court as an associate justice in January 2009.

