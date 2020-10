Judge Juan Torruella, the first Hispanic judge on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, died Monday, a court spokeswoman said. He was 87 years old.

His death just before the Nov. 3 U.S. election gives Republican President Donald Trump, who has made transforming the federal judiciary one of his top priorities, a chance to appoint a judge to the 1st Circuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Ht6VSk